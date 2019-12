ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were indicted by the Albany County district attorney in the July shooting of a toddler.

The shooting took place near Teunis Street and Third Avenue in Albany. The three year old was sleeping at a daycare when the child was shot in the arm.

Bahkee Green, 18, and a 17-year old, who was not named, were charged with several felonies, including Attempted Murder.