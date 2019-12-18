2 charged with Murder in North Troy shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a man and a woman for the shooting death of a 19-year old in the city of Troy.

Idelisse Armstead, 24, of Brooklyn, and Antwaun Twitty, 30, of Burlington, Vt., were both arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to make the arrests. On Tuesday, officers went to New York City where they arrested Armstead. At the same time, officers traveled to Boston where they arrested Twitty at Logan International Airport.

Both were arrested for the death of 19-year-old Beyonce Wint.

Around 4 a.m. on September 17, Troy police responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street for a shooting. Wint was found laying behind a parked car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Upon her arrest, Armstead was brought back to the Capital Region and sent to Rensselaer County Jail. Twitty remains in Massachusetts while awaiting extradition back to New York.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy police.