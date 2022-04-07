ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two villages in the Capital Region were awarded grants for water infrastructure projects. Fishkill in Dutchess County and Fort Edward in Washington County were awarded a total of over $25 million.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday that the State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved more than $189 million in funding for nine municipalities. The financing is through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, as well as grants already announced through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA).

“Modernizing our water systems is critical to strengthen the resiliency of our infrastructure and help ensure New Yorkers have access to clean drinking water,” said Hochul. “My administration is proud to prioritize critical water infrastructure projects across the state, and this funding will help localities overhaul outdated water and waste management systems, expanding access to clean water and improving public health.”

Fishkill is receiving a 4,125,000 WIIA grant and $17,375,000 in short-term, interest-free financing. The money is for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, pump station upgrades, and installation of a new force main.

Fort Edward is receiving a $2,766,698 WIIA grant and $1,844,466 in short-term, market-rate financing. The money is to replace about 7,650 linear feet of aged and corroded water main, replace a 200,000-gallon water storage tank, and upgrade the existing booster pump station.

“These significant fiscal commitments for treating newly-regulated emerging contaminants that threaten drinking water quality and ensuring proper wastewater removal are building healthier communities and improving the well-being of all New Yorkers,” said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “We are pleased to be able to provide this support as communities work to upgrade and modernize outdated water delivery and septic systems.”