NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced nearly $900,000 in grants have been awarded across New York State to support environmental justice community air monitoring capacity-building programs. These grants will look to help build heathier communities, specifically in areas with disproportionate air pollution.

“These capacity building grants will bolster the ongoing work of the State’s Community Air Monitoring Initiative, underway now in 10 disadvantaged communities across New York State,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC will continue to address climate change under our nation-leading Climate Act by providing support and resources for community-led initiatives to develop solutions, working hand-in-hand with our partners in communities to reduce pollution and improve quality of life for New Yorkers.”

In the Capital District, Media Alliance, Inc. will be receiving $100,000 for the “Capital Region Air Justice Lab.” The Air Justice Lab allows accessibility and education to a dispersed network of PurpleAir sensors in the Capital District study area, building capacity for a public data-calibrated network and community-wide competency and education through air testing. The Radix Ecological Sustainability Center for “Atmojustice: Youth-Engaged Air Quality Monitoring in Environmental Justice Communities” also received $100,000. The South End of Albany will have air quality monitors deployed through this grant, and data will be collected and reported to residents.

In the Hudson Valley, Groundwork Hudson Valley received $100,000 for “SW Yonkers Air Quality (AQ) Education Campaign and Planning Project. Topics such as the relationship between climate change, air pollutants, and individual and community health risks will be studied, in an effort to make a better community-based air quality monitoring plan.