2 Brooklyn men arrested for local barber shop robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two men in connection to a barber shop robbery in Albany.

Around 1 p.m. on August 8, police said Tyreek James, 22, and Omari Williams, 24, both of Brooklyn, robbed Ritmo’s Barbershop on New Scotland Avenue with what appeared to be a handgun.

Police said James and Williams forcibly stole property from the owner and customers, including a vehicle which belonged to a customer.

Both men were charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the Second Degree.

They were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to Albany County Jail.

Both James and Williams were arrested in August by Schenectady police for allegedly using stolen luxury vehicles during robberies in the area.