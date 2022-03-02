ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, New York State Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle violating traffic laws on Northern Boulevard. They said that the driver—later identified as Douglas El Shaquille, 28, of Albany—drove away from the stop, and after a short police pursuit, allegedly crashed into a car near exit 3B of Interstate 787.

El Shaquille and his passenger reportedly ran from the scene of the crash but were quickly tracked down and arrested. According to police, El Shaquille was armed, and his passenger, Drew M. Greene, 20, of Troy, had a scale that had cocaine residue on it. A second loaded handgun and scale were found in the car, said police.

Both El Shaquille and Greene were taken to Albany Medical Center for an evaluation. The driver of the uninvolved car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two men have been released from Albany Medical Center and have been processed on several charges.

El Shaquille

Two counts second-degree criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm (Felonies)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

First-degree reckless endangerment (Felony)

Two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Greene

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

El Shaquille was arraigned in Albany City Court and taken to Albany County Jail without bail. Greene was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail as well, on $10,000 bail.