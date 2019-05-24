2 arrested in connection to stabbing death of Queensbury man

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Glens Falls residents were arrested Friday night in connection to the stabbing death of a Queensbury man.

Around 4:50 a.m. Friday, police went to a home on Meadow Lane in Queensbury after she reported finding a body on her lawn. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Goss, of Queensbury.

According to police, Goss was in the area to meet with someone regarding a dispute they were having. During the confrontation, Goss was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Jesse James Breault, 25, of Glens Falls was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Ashley Nicole Bell, 29, of Glens Falls, was charged with one count of Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence in the Second Degree.

Both were sent to the Warren Count Correctional Facility and will be arriagned in Queensbury Town Court Saturday morning.