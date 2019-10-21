2 arrested for using stolen IDs to withdraw $3k from local bank

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two women who are accused of using stolen identification to steal $3,000 from a local bank.

Police got a call on Saturday from Citizens BAnk on Wolf Road about a potentially fraudulent withdrawal taking place at the bank.

Officers spotted 43-year-old Heather Hoyt leaving the bank and getting into a car being driven by 31-year-old Shakia McGough. Police said the women, both from Schenectady, gave false names and had the stolen IDs of victims from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Police think the two suspects have been trying to use the IDs or others throughout the Capital Region in the last week.

For the alleged crime on Saturday, Hoyt was charged with Identity Theft in the First Degree, Forgery in the Second degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

McGough was charged with Forgery in the Second Degree and Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

More charges may be filed. Any store or person who thinks they were victimized by Hoyt and McGough are urged to call police.