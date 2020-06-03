Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

2 arrested for shooting at homes in Saratoga County; more arrests possible

Local
DAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate after two men were arrested for shooting at homes in the Town of Day.

On May 11, deputies said 46-year-old Kenneth Burdick and 28-year-old Alex Shippee were on Hollow Road and fired multiple shots at two different homes in the area.

Investigators found out there were numerous people sleeping inside the homes.

Both men were charged with Reckless Endangerment and the sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected to be made.

