2 arrested for DWI after head-on crash

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police are investigating after two cars crashed into each other outside the fire department Monday night.

Police said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Curry Road and struck each other head on. Several volunteer firefighters inside the fire department immediately responded.

After police arrived and investigated, it was determined both drivers had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Both drivers were charged with DWI and more charges are pending.

