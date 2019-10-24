2 arrested after stolen handgun found

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man and a woman from Albany were arrested early Thursday morning after a stolen handgun was recovered during a traffic stop.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said a vehicle was stopped in the area of Delaware Avenue and Mercer Street. A .45 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen in December 2017, was found in the car.

Inijjah Burwell, 27, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree. She was also cited for Stopping in a Crosswalk.

Asheen Alexander, 44, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

Both were sent to the Albany County Jail.