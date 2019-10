KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing several credit cards from a home in the village of Kinderhook.

Police said Brendan Crotty and Brittany Hevessy, both 30, illegally entered a home and then used the cards to buy several items at Walmart stores in Columbia and Rensselaer Counties.

Both suspects were arraigned and are scheduled to appear in court on October 21.