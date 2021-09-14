2 arraigned in shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney says Julian Soto, 24 and a 17-year-old juvenile were arraigned in court for the March shooting that left 12-year-old MJ Rivera paralyzed. An indictment was handed up on Tuesday. Both are charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The shooting happened in broad daylight just before 4 p.m. on March 8. Police say evidence technicians marked at least six bullet holes scattered across the front of the home. One of the bullets entered the home striking MJ.

“With the evidence finally in place, we were able to present this case to a grand jury. We are one step closer to justice for the Rivera family,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

Soto and the 17-year-old were arrested on Monday. Both have been remanded, without bail, to the custody of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.