2 Albany men arraigned in connection with street racing incident

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arraigned in connection with a street racing incident in East Greenbush. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Yanmarcos Gonzalez Tejada, 22, and Jorge Cabrera-Hernandez, 19, both of Albany, were arraigned on December 29.

Both Tejada and Cabrera-Hernandez were arrested by East Greenbush Police on Christmas after an indictment accused them of participating in an illegal street race on Columbia Turnpike on April 22. Another Albany man, Jeffrey Smith, 20, was arraigned on December 17 in connection with the incident.

Charges

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Speed contest (misdemeanor)

No trial date has been set for either man.