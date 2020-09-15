2 Albany library branches open for appointment services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany library branches have opened for appointment services.

At the Arbor Hill and Howe branches, residents can use several different services, including using a computer or buying a CDTA Navigator card.

Appointments are available from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

