2 Albany library branches open for appointment services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany library branches have opened for appointment services.
At the Arbor Hill and Howe branches, residents can use several different services, including using a computer or buying a CDTA Navigator card.
Appointments are available from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
