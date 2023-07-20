TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A two alarm fire in Troy claimed three houses Thursday morning. There are no injuries but 8 people were displaced. The damage caused the top floors of the three structures to collapse.

Bright orange flames and a salt and pepper hued mix of smoke billowed toward the otherwise clear skies when the fire burned on Stow Avenue near St Michaels Avenue that morning.

Ceasere Thomas lived in one of the affected buildings. He grabbed his daughter and got out in time. His brother Grady and the family dog also made it out safe. Ceasere vividly recalled what it was like to wake up to the flames.

“I actually woke up to the fire and all the smoke and the alarm and smoke alarm going off. BAM BAM BAM, it was real loud” he told us. “But I didn’t know what was going on so I checked the oven, you know things like that, the outlets but then I seen the heavy smoke coming through the windows coming through my fire…we have a fireplace that’s built inside the wall, the smoke was coming all through, so next thing I know I hear people, GET OUT GET OUT GET OUT!”he added.

Not long after, fire crews arrived on scene.

“As soon as our units arrived, they found a well advanced Fire in the middle structure which is 18 Stowe, it had already transmitted to the building to the North and the building to the South”, Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahn told reporters.

NEWS 10 spoke to the man who lived in Number 18 where the fire started. He didn’t want to be interviewed but said that he lost everything. A Red Cross care package is what he has now.

The chief told NEWS 10 that the three buildings on the even numbered side of the street are a total, loss leaving Caeasere in an odd situation.

“I don’t have nothing now this is it I got to go to work, I ain’t got nothing to go to work in, nothing. So I’m tryna figure that out cuz I’ve never been in a situation like this before” he said.

Despite the tragic events everyone on scene including Ceasere’s brother put things into perspective.

“The things that are in the house they don’t really matter, you can always get more things, I have my brother and his daughter and the dog got out the building that’s all that matters to me” Grady Thomas said.

Residents in the house across the street said they lost power. National Grid crews were seen.

The fire chief also stated that the process to have the houses condemned so they can be demolished has begun.