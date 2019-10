ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Millions in funding is coming to the Capital Region to help with homelessness.

The New York State Solutions to End Homelessness program is awarding more than $16 million to 67 nonprofits throughout the state.

Thirteen in the Capital Region will receive anywhere from $78,000 to $300,000 to help provide stable housing to those in need.

The program started in 2012.