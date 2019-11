SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Schenectady Mayor Karen Johnson is helping local organizations even after her death in June.

Her sons announced the five organizations that will receive at least $500,000 each.

They are the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady, Proctors, The Schenectady Foundation, SUNY Schenectady, and the YWCA of Northeastern New York.

One of her sons, Eric Johnson, hopes the money will encourage others to invest in the city.