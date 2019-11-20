19-year-old sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday morning, the 19-year-old who plead guilty to the drunk driving crash that killed her friend last June in the town of Rensselaerville was sentenced in Albany County Court.

In court, the family of Emily Fydenkevez explained how much their lives have changed over the past five months since they lost a beloved sister and daughter.

“I kiss Emily’s urn every night and hold it because it’s all I have left, all while telling her how much I love and miss her,” said Emily’s mother Susan Fydenkevez.

Back In June, 19-year-old Emily Fydenkevez was killed in a drunk driving crash in Rensselaerville. The driver of the vehicle was her friend, 19-year- old Harley Kelly of Middleburgh. In the courtroom, Emily’s father shared this message for her, as she sat and listened.

“I hope that she finds in herself whatever my daughter, saw in you. And that when you’re free again to live your life, you decide to learn from Emily’s example and emulate whatever she saw in you to be your friend,” her father, Greg Tuck, said.

Kelly herself, spoke in court as well saying, “I’d trade places with her if I could. I wake up every day wishing that she did end up driving home because then she’d be in my position and still be alive.”

Shortly after making her statement, Kelly was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison and placed in handcuffs. Emily’s family says Kelly never said she was sorry in court and that they would like her to serve a longer time.

“I don’t believe that the sentence that she has is fair. It is three to nine years indeterminate and she murdered my daughter,” said Susan.

The family said they want New York State laws to provide harsher consequences for drunk driving offenses and will be meeting with legislators.