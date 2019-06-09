19-year-old Middleburgh woman killed in Rensselaerville one-car crash

RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old woman was killed, and another charged with DWI, in a one-car crash early Sunday morning in the Town of Rensselaerville, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Pond Hill road in the Town of Rensselaerville around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, deputies found the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Harley Kelly of Middleburgh, to be under the influence of alcohol. The passenger in the car, 19-year-old woman Emily Fydenkevez from Middleburgh, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police have not provided the victim’s identity at this time.

Kelly was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Sheriff Craig Apple says her injuries were sustained after the crash. He declined to go into further detail. Kelly was arrested for one count of driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

The Sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation and more charges are possible.