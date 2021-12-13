19-year-old charged with Murder in Delaware Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old Albany man was charged with Murder after a shooting on Delaware Avenue.

Around 12:50 p.m. on November 18, police were called to a shooting on Delaware Avenue near Carroll Terrace. Andrew Miller, 36, of Albany, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

On Monday, December 13, police executed a search warrant at a home on First Street and arrested 19-year-old Ahliek Leonard in connection to the shooting. He was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Police found a loaded revolver belonging to Martese Slater while executing a search warrant on First Street. (Albany PD)

He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

During the search warrant, Martese Slater, 21, of Albany, was also found inside the home and found to be in possession of a loaded .357 magnum revolver.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, arraigned and released.

