18-year-old charged with Murder in Essex Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old Albany man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Essex Street.

Alvin Foy was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Around 2:50 p.m. on May 3, police responded to a shooting on Essex Street where they found Chyna Forney with a gunshot wound to her back. The 18-year old was taken to Albany Medical Center where she died.

Foy was arraigned Thursday and sent to Albany County Jail.

Friends and family said their final goodbye to Forney in a homegoing service on Thursday.

