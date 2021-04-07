$17K donation given to Troy child paralyzed after shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family of the child shot in the back in Troy in March has received another large donation from the community.

Troy City Council Pres. Carmella Mantello tweeted a photo Wednesday night that said she visited MJ Rivera and the family via FaceTime. A $17,000 donation was presented to the family to help them with ongoing expenses.

The 12-year-old was shot in the back on March 8 while sweeping and mopping the floors in the living room when a bullet came flying through their front window. MJ’s mother told NEWS10 her child is paralyzed from the waist down.