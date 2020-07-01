Teen charged in recent Albany gun violence sentenced for child struck by stray bullet while napping at daycare

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old, who police say was responsible for recent gun violence in Albany, including a homicide, appeared in Albany County Court Wednesday for sentencing in a shooting that left a 3-year-old injured last year.

The mother of the child read a tearful victim impact statement in court. She described how painful it was to not be able to hold and comfort her little boy, who was hit by a stray bullet while napping inside a daycare center on Third Avenue.

Jarell Howard, 17, was initially sentenced to 10 years for the shooting, but because of his recent arrests, that was bumped up to 15 years. His co-defendant, Bahkee Green, 18, was sentenced to 10 years. His sentence was also enhanced from the original seven years since he, too, had been re-arrested since the shooting. Neither were granted youthful offender status.

“Today, we sentenced Jarell Howard, removing one of the most dangerous people that we have in Albany County from the community,” said District Attorney David Soares.

DA Soares said Howard played a dangerous role in the recent gun violence in Albany.

Howard was charged with second degree murder in the June 24 killing of 21-year-old Nyjawaun Thomas on South Pearl and Morton Streets. Police said he was also responsible for a June 8 shooting on Central Avenue. Two men were struck by bullets but survived. Finally, the the teen was charged for firing a gun at a group of people on Second Avenue on June 23. No one was injured.

DA Soares railing against the “Raise the Age” reforms that allowed Howard to be released on probation after his arrest for the shooting of the 3-year-old.

“We warned about the fact that young people who are carrying weapons shooting each other, that process in family court was not adequate to ensure the rest of the community’s safety. At the time, we were told we were fear mongering. Well, this is your poster child for what you passed,” he said.

LATEST STORIES