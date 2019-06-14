16th Annual Troy River Fest to take place this Saturday

Local

by: Jack Summers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16th Annual River Fest will take place this Saturday in the scenic historic district of downtown Troy. The event showcases locally made goods, art, and cuisine from around the Capital Region.  

There will be family-friendly entertainment provided in addition to several foods, art, and craft vendors. Visitors and locals alike can shop around and enjoy downtown Troy’s many restaurants, shops, and historic venues.  

It will take place in the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District at River Street, Monument Square, 1st & 2nd St., Broadway, 1st St., 2nd St. 

The event will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to the public. For more information click here. 

