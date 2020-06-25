16-year-old shot in the leg in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager was shot in Albany Wednesday evening.

A shooting took place around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Clinton Street near Second Avenue. A 16-year-old male was shot in the leg and taken to Albany Medical Center, police said.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

Two more shootings in Albany. I’m at the first location on Clinton Street and Second Avenue. There’s another scene on Ontario Street. This is the fourth shooting in about seven hours. One person is dead. pic.twitter.com/WjBH2ux6HY — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) June 25, 2020

