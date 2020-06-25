16-year-old shot in the leg in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager was shot in Albany Wednesday evening.
A shooting took place around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Clinton Street near Second Avenue. A 16-year-old male was shot in the leg and taken to Albany Medical Center, police said.
The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.
