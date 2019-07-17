16-year-old pleads guilty to raping 4-year-old on school bus

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (News10) – A 16-year-old Broadalbin-Perth High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a 4-year-old on a BPCSD bus.

Dominick Young admitted to raping the victim during after school transportation from the high school and elementary schools.

Up until this incident, high school and elementary school students traveled on the same buses, but Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson says students are now separated by age, at an additional cost of $54,000 a year to the district.

The safety of our students was, is and always will be our highest priority. We continue to structure our transportation programs to meed the needs of all of our students. Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson – Broadalbin Perth Central School District

Young was expelled from school back in early spring when he was arrested, shorty before Tomlinson sent out a letter to parents alerting them of the incident.

Many criticized the district, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for not releasing more information to the public at the time. Sheriff Richard Giardino says they were unable to because of the new Raise the Age law.

NEW ON @WTEN: 16-year-old Dominic Young just pleaded guilty to raping a 4-year-old on a Broadalbin-Perth school bus. Young will spend 5 years in prison and 10 years on parole as part of the plea. How the new ‘Raise the Age’ law complicated the case, tonight on News10. pic.twitter.com/9FxDWvQDZH — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) July 17, 2019

Giardino says not only did the law make it more difficult to investigate the crime, it also prevented authorities from releasing information to the public. This was the first violent crime in Fulton County since the law took effect on October 1, 2018.

Young’s identity was released to the public as a result of his plea deal. He will also spend five years in prison, 10 years on parole and have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for July 31st.