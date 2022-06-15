CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sixteen teachers in the Capital Region have received the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. This awards pre-school through 12th grade public school teachers for their skillset and commitment to success for their students.

In total, 54 teachers from across the state were awarded after an extensive application period. Awardees will be receiving a $5,000 stipend distributed by SUNY to apply toward professional learning opportunities to continue to develop their knowledge and skills.

“Before, throughout, and as we move past this pandemic, teachers have selflessly shown up for our kids and deserve our immense gratitude,” said Governor Hochul. “It is impossible to recognize each one for their hard work and effort, but I am pleased to congratulate 54 outstanding educators for their commitment to their students. They embody the values and mindset that every educator should have, and I applaud them for inspiring thousands of children across our great state.”

Recipients are offered professional engagement opportunities to share insights on their teaching practices, curriculum and instruction, and professional learning. Awardees will also work with regional development leaders, university leaders, policymakers, and school leaders to advise them on education trends.

Capital Region awardees

Round 1

Theresa Bradway, Music Director

Daniel Anderson, Math and Computer Science Teacher

Kathryn Peterson, Advisor for the Community Service Club where the students make blankets for shelter animals

Frank Adamo, National Board Certified English Teacher

Willard Hardin III, Nationally Board Certified in Mathematics

Bernadette Wehr, Dual certified English and Special Education Teacher

Round 2

Lori Lebel, Schenectady High School, English Language Arts

Shannon Lundgren, Bethlehem Middle School, Spanish

Deborah Mabey, Hoosick Falls High School, Science

Thea MacFawn, Shaker High School, English

Christopher Mazura, Guilderland High School, English

Julianna Palomba, Eagle Elementary School, 4th Grade

Round 3