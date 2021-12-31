155 new cases reported in Warren County COVID update for Dec. 31

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and 64 recoveries since Thursday. The county is currently monitoring 821 active cases.

(Warren County Health Services)

Sixteen residents are hospitalized, with six who are critically ill. The reminder have a moderate illness. The county said 13 of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Five of the six who are critically ill are also unvaccinated.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events. 85 of Friday’s cases involve people who had been fully vaccinated. As of December 31, 2,287 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Friday, 50,417 Warren County residents (78.5%) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,798 have been fully vaccinated. 72.8% have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 69.7%. 87.9% of residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Health officials said 1,409 Warren County children 11 or younger (30.8% of the population, compared to state average of 28.8%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County officials ask residents to follow New York mask guidelines if going to public places that do not have vaccine mandates. If planning to attend a holiday gathering in the coming days, consider using home rapid test kits to check for early or asymptomatic infections.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics

January 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna booster and first doses and Pfizer first dose. Registration is not yet open.

January 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

January 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Vaccines to be determined. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.