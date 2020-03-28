15,000 lbs of food distributed at Amsterdam food drive

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With millions of people currently without a job, communities are banding together in an attempt to help residents.

On Friday, volunteers from all over the Northeast gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Amsterdam for a food drive. The drive was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but the response was so large, organizers began distributing food at 9:30 a.m. and completely ran out after just over an hour.

Fifteen thousand pounds of food were distributed.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and his office volunteered their time and said the city of Amsterdam sent a message showing everyone what a small community can do.

“We are trying to respond to the community by doing this food drive, and it was an overwhelming response,” he said. “For our community to come together like this — we are showing that it can be done, and it can be done safely. Everyone sent a message here today that we are all in this together, and we will get through this together. That’s the message everyone left here with today.”

Santabarbara said his office has more planned in the future to try and help as many people as they can during this difficult time.

