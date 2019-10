ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year old was arrested in connection to Monday night’s shooting on Clinton Avenue.

Police said the male shooter fired several shots at another male shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street.

The 27-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs at Albany Medical Center.

The 15-year old is being charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.