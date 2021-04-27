15-year-old charged with murder in death of Gloversville man

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager has been charged with Murder following the death of a Gloversville man.

Police said William Guzek, 59, was stabbed to death around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at his home at 37 E. Tenth Ave.

A 15-year old from Gloversville was charged with Second Degree Murder. The teen was arraigned in Fulton County Family Court and sent to jail without bail. Their identity is not being released due to their age.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

At the time of the stabbing, police said Guzek and the attacker knew one another.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the City of Gloversville Police Department Detective Division at 518-773-4513.