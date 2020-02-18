15+ vehicles vandalized around Washington Park during weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is cautioning people to park in well lit areas and keep items inside cars out of sight around Washington Park.

One problem, streets along the park are dimly lit because ornamental lighting has not converted to the new LED system.

“It’s a different schedule so they’re not at the point of addressing, finishing or moving forward with the upgrading of the ornamental lighting,” said Council Leader Richard Conti.

The vandalism around the park is a big reason why Stephen Stroller said he’s planning on moving.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s a historic neighborhood. There’s a lot of benefits of being in the center of the action,” Stroller said.

Albany Police Officer Steve Smith said investigators do not have a motive to the crime.

“They’re usually crimes of opportunity. People leave things in the vehicles, certain valuables, but in some of these cases they’re just taking change out of the cup holders,” said Steve Smith.

Any one whose property has been damaged is asked to make a report to the police department.

LATEST STORIES: