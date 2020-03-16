15 positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are now 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albany County. County Executive Dan McCoy said they expect to see the number grow as they test more people.

The 15 cases range in age from 13 to 74. Currently, one is hospitalized, and only two of them recently traveled out of the country. One in Italy and one in Ireland.

Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said this confirms community spread, and people need to take it seriously even if they are healthy and not showing symptoms.

“And this is an incredibly important message because this really hammers home the importance of utilizing community mitigation strategies,” she said. “What we do right now as a community in terms of limiting social interactions, can blunt the curve, and help our hospital capacity in our capacity to care for those that are ill. It is time for the community to take this seriously.”

McCoy also said 90 people are under mandatory quarantine, and many others are under voluntary quarantine. He is also putting out a call for medical volunteers like school nurses whose schools are closed to assist with the county’s response.

