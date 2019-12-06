15 most popular Uber ride destinations in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uber has released the most popular destinations in and around Albany during 2019.

Walmart was the most popular ride destination for Albany area residents. Between Jan. 1st and now, 23,312 drop offs were requested to Walmart Supercenter’s around the Capital Region.

Crossgates Mall was the second most popular destination with 20,287 ride requests and five out of the top 15 locations included student housing on the University at Albany campus. A list of the 15 most popular Uber destinations for the Albany area is listed below.