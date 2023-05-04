CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several community projects in the Capital Region could soon be receiving federal funding as part of the federal Community Project Fund. Fifteen projects were selected between Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.
Congressman Paul Tonko said the funding all depends on when lawmakers can pass the federal budget.
“Of course, we need a budget to be done — completed. In the last two years, we have been very robust in that effort to get it done so that the capital fund project moneys could be released, so we are in the midst of that process,” Tonko said. “We are going to work very hard in a bipartisan, bicameral way to get the budget done.”
The selected projects are as follows:
Albany County
- Capital District LATINOS — Community Center Facility Capital Improvement Project in Albany
- South End Economic Development Center Expansion
- Town of Coeymans Sewer System Improvements
- Village of Ravena Drinking Water System Improvements
- Watervliet Youth Center Capital Improvements
Rensselaer County
- Route 2 Multi-Modal Connectivity in Troy
Saratoga County
- Southern Saratoga YMCA in Clifton Park
- Galway Community Building in Galway
- Crescent Avenue Connector in Saratoga Springs
- Moreau Emergency Squad Building Expansion in Moreau
- Schuylerville & Victory Water Main Replacement in Schuylerville & Victory
Schenectady County
- Better Community Neighborhoods Affordable Housing in Schenectady
- Glenville Veterans Community and Welcome Center
- YWCA of Schenectady
- SUNY Schenectady Depot for Mobile Workforce Lab