CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several community projects in the Capital Region could soon be receiving federal funding as part of the federal Community Project Fund. Fifteen projects were selected between Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

Congressman Paul Tonko said the funding all depends on when lawmakers can pass the federal budget.

“Of course, we need a budget to be done — completed. In the last two years, we have been very robust in that effort to get it done so that the capital fund project moneys could be released, so we are in the midst of that process,” Tonko said. “We are going to work very hard in a bipartisan, bicameral way to get the budget done.”

The selected projects are as follows:

Albany County

Capital District LATINOS — Community Center Facility Capital Improvement Project in Albany

South End Economic Development Center Expansion

Town of Coeymans Sewer System Improvements

Village of Ravena Drinking Water System Improvements

Watervliet Youth Center Capital Improvements

Rensselaer County

Route 2 Multi-Modal Connectivity in Troy

Saratoga County

Southern Saratoga YMCA in Clifton Park

Galway Community Building in Galway

Crescent Avenue Connector in Saratoga Springs

Moreau Emergency Squad Building Expansion in Moreau

Schuylerville & Victory Water Main Replacement in Schuylerville & Victory

Schenectady County