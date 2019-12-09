14th annual Santa Speedo Sprint set for December 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Santa Speedo Sprint will take off December 14 at 2 p.m. The event is held by the Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy (ASAP). The race benefits the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.

Last year, more than 1,000 people descended on Lark Street for some festive fun with 300 people taking part in the sprint. Over the past 13 years, $218,000 has been raised.

The racecourse will be Lark Street, starting and ending at Madison Ave. and registration will be held at both Lionheart on Madison Avenue and OhBar on Lark Street, starting at 11 a.m.

This year, you will be able to get some chowder or chili to warm up during and after the race. The Lark Street BID is holding its second annual Taste of Lark: Chili & Chowder – a chili and chowder tasting event, alongside the Albany Speedo Sprint.

Race participants will be encouraged to don Speedos and holiday-themed outfits.