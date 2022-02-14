TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old is dead after a fatal crash on Hoosick Street in Troy. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at the entrance to the Hudson River Commons Shopping Plaza.

The Troy Police Department said Jerome Smith, 14, of Watervliet was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was seriously injured. He was transported to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Police said Smith was riding in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Hoosick Street and turning southbound into the Hudson River Commons Shopping Plaza. The other involved vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hoosick Street.

All drivers remained at the scene and were cooperative with police. Police said there is no preliminary indication that intoxication or impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the factors of the crash is still ongoing.