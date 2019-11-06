NYSP arrest Duanesburg woman in connection with 14 surrendered dogs

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen Shih-Tzu dogs have been rescued from a cruelty situation in the Town of Florida on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County SPCA.

The Montgomery County SPCA was called Wednesday morning to assist in a case of alleged animal cruelty and neglect in the Town of Florida. A caller tipped off police to the situation at the home and animal control was sent to investigate.

MCSPCA arrived at the home to pick up the five adult dogs and nine puppies. Shelter Manager Ashley Weil told NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson the dogs were living in appalling conditions, covered in their own feces and urine.

The owner of the dogs surrendered them to the organization, and they are being groomed and cared for at MCSPCA until they will be put up for adoption at a later date.

State Police arrested 46-year-old Elizabeth Dolder of Duanesburg on Thursday for 14 counts of failing to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor.

Dolder turned herself in to police. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Florida Town Court later in November.