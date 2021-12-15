$13.6M going toward replacing Capital Region bridges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About $13.6 million is being awarded to local governments to replace bridges and culverts in the Capital Region. The funding is being awarded through New York State’s BRIDGE NY initiative.

“The ‘BRIDGE NY’ program provides essential funding to enhance the safety, resiliency and reliability of critical municipally-owned infrastructure,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “We must continue to make these strategic investments in our local communities to protect our residents from the increased frequency of extreme weather events, as well as to provide New Yorkers with the modernized and streamlined infrastructure they deserve.”

Capital Region projects awarded funding:

$1.165 million to Cairo (Greene County) for the replacement of Polly’s Rock Road bridge over Kiskatom Brook

$835,000 to Guilderland (Albany County) for the replacement of the Grand Street culvert carrying the Bozen Kill Tributary

$1 million to Columbia County for the replacement of the Columbia County Route 7 culvert carrying the tributary to Roeliff Jansen Kill

$1 million to Columbia County for the replacement of the Columbia County Route 7 culvert carrying Punsit Creek

$985,000 to Catskill (Greene County) for the replacement of the Game Farm Road culvert carrying tributary to Kiskatom Brook

$1 million to Rensselaer (Rensselaer County) for the replacement of the Wilson Street culvert carrying Quackenderry Creek

$998,000 to Saratoga County for the replacement of the County Road 24 culvert carrying the tributary to Hudson River

$869,000 to Saratoga County for the replacement of the Scotch Bush Road (CR56) culvert carrying the tributary to Larue Creek

$963,000 to Schenectady County for the replacement of the Old River Road (CR1) culvert carrying the tributary of the Mohawk River

$985,000 to Schenectady County for the replacement of the Sanders Road (CR38) culvert carrying Washout Creek

$1 million to Warren County for the replacement of the Peaceful Valley Road (CR29) culvert

$839,000 to Queensbury (Warren County) for the replacement of the Luzerne Road culvert carrying Clendon Brook

$1 million to Warren County for the replacement of the Corinth Road (CR28) culvert carrying Clendon Brook

$998,000 to Jackson (Washington County) for the replacement of the Murray Hollow Road culvert carrying Murray Hollow Brook

In total, more than $216 million is going toward rehabilitating and replacing New York bridges and culverts. You can find a full list of projects on the New York State website.