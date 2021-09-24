12-year-old charged for bomb threat aimed at Hackett Middle School

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 12-year-old student was arrested after making a bomb threat at a local middle school.

Police were called to Hackett Middle School around 1 p.m. Friday after a male had called the school and indicated there was a bomb inside.

Police said a 12-year-old student communicated with a third party through instant messaging, and during the conversation, encouraged the third party to call in a bomb threat to his school.

Albany Police K-9, with the assistance of the New York State Police, cleared the school and deemed that the building was safe and that there was no device.

The student was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree and is scheduled to appear in Albany County Family Court in October.