12-year-old among robbery suspects arrested in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested on robbery charges in the city of Albany.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of Dove and Lancaster Streets were a victim said he was approached by four males, who displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and ordered him to the ground. When he complied, they struck him and fled with his cell phone.

They were arrested a short time later and were found in possession of the victim’s items and a BB gun.

Tysean Bobo, 18, a 12-year-old, 14-year-old, and 15-year-old, all of Albany, were each charged with two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree.

Bobo, the 12-year old and 15-year old were also arrested in connection to two robberies on Tuesday.

Police said the trio appeared to display a handgun and forcibly stole a wallet and cell phone in the area of Lancaster and Willett Streets. Twenty minutes later, they pushed a woman to the ground and forcibly stole her cell phone.

The three were each charged with three counts of Robbery in the Second Degree for the Tuesday robberies.

Bobo was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail. The three minors were arraigned and released.