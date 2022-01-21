12 departments respond to West Sand Lake house fire

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twelve departments responded to a large house fire in West Sand Lake Friday night.

A call for a fire on Garner Road came in around 5:30 p.m. Fire crews believe the fire started accidentally after a wood fire in the basement got out of control. It then spread to the rest of the house. Large flames and significant damage could be seen to the home.

The homeowner got out safely and there were no reported injuries; however, the fire chief said putting out the flames was difficult.

“Shuttling water from a distant location because the nearest static water source was frozen over, and we don’t have water nearby,” West Sand Lake Fire Chief Edward Heffern said.

Heffern also urged everyone to check that their smoke detectors are working.

An investigation into the official cause of the fire is underway.