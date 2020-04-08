Live Now
President, Coronavirus Task Force briefing expected at 5:30 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

12 COVID-related deaths confirmed at Williamstown Commons

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Healthcare has confirmed 12 deaths related to COVID-19 at Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. 

In addition to that number, 34 more residents have tested positive.  

“The first case that tested positive was asymptomatic. She did not display any outward symptoms of COVID, but had some other health situations going on. A decision was made to test her and this began to evolve,” said Lisa Gaudet, Berkshire Healthcare Vice President of Communications. 

Fairview Commons is also under the same parent company. Their facility has administrated 117 tests. The majority tested negative, but five came back positive.   

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak