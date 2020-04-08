12 COVID-related deaths confirmed at Williamstown Commons

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Healthcare has confirmed 12 deaths related to COVID-19 at Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to that number, 34 more residents have tested positive.

“The first case that tested positive was asymptomatic. She did not display any outward symptoms of COVID, but had some other health situations going on. A decision was made to test her and this began to evolve,” said Lisa Gaudet, Berkshire Healthcare Vice President of Communications.

Fairview Commons is also under the same parent company. Their facility has administrated 117 tests. The majority tested negative, but five came back positive.

