11th annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl canceled

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mac-n-Cheese Bowl fundraiser, to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern N.Y. , scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Siena College has been canceled. The college canceled all public events with an expected crowd of 50+ people from March 12-29 to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

The event will not be rescheduled. The food bank said they anticipated the event to raise more than $60,000 to provide 250,000 meals.

“We are disappointed the Mac -n- Cheese Bowl has to be canceled, but we understand and fully support Siena’s decision with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” said food bank Executive Director, Mark Quandt. “We depend heavily on funds raised through the Mac -n- Cheese Bowl to support our work, so we will be offering other ways for people to contribute and hope the community will be generous.”

