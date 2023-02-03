ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York Department of Motor Vehicles recovered 231 stolen vehicles in 2022. The stolen vehicles were valued at more than $7.3 million. The DMV also recovered 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth around $67,223.

“Our investigators work hard to protect New Yorkers—not only their property but also their identities,” said New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Recovering stolen vehicles and parts is just part of the critical work they do day in and day out. In addition to being vigilant once you own a vehicle, we always advise consumers to be wise when purchasing a salvage vehicle or one that may have been stolen or subjected to flooding.”

The DMV reports there has been a national increase in stolen vehicles. Out of the 231 stolen vehicles, 11 worth around $573,332 were recovered in the Capital Region.