10th annual Strides 4 STRIDE 5k

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The 10th Annual Strides 4 STRIDE event will take place in the capital region this coming Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. This 5k race that winds through Albany’s Corning Preserve, aims to create equal opportunities in sports and raise money for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

Athletes from STRIDE Adaptive Sports will walk, run, and even roll their way across the finish line in special three-wheeled hand cycles. They will be joined by able bodied runners from all around the Capital Region.

The event will feature food, beverages, and goodie bags as well as prizes and family-friendly fun and face painting from Sparky and Goofball the clowns. There will also be a 100-yard-dash for children under the age of five.

According to STRIDE Founder/CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney, there are a growing number of people with disabilities in the Capital Region who can enjoy the benefits of adaptive sports.

“Fundraising events like Strides 4 STRIDE help us to keep our program available,” Whitney said. This organization currently serves about 2,300 people with disabilities around the capital region and aims to help many more.

STRIDE athletes also receive support from local companies that offer funding such as, Phillips Hardware, a local company run by Event Chairperson Jon Phillips. The Gold Sponsor for this year’s event will be American National Insurance who are “thrilled” to partner with STRIDE Adaptive Sports for this event.

Albany Mayor, Kathy Sheehan will attend the event and offer words of hope and inspiration to those who are helped by this non-profit organization.

