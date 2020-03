ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 10th Annual Freihofer’s Training challenge begins today to get people prepared for the 42nd annual run.

The challenge usually consists of outdoor workouts, but at this time, organizers plan to move the training online. Coaches plan to upload weekly videos with at-home routines.

Whether you join the beginner or advanced group, each session will prepare you for the grand event. The deadline to sign up is in April. For more information, Click Here.