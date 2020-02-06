$10M given to NY districts to expand after school programs

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of school districts in need are receiving funding to help expand their after school programs.

In total, $10 million was made available to 33 school districts around the state. Research shows that children who participate in after school programs have better attendance, higher academic achievement, and are less likely to be involved in risky behaviors after school.

Despite the large number of schools, only one in the Capital Region is receiving a cut of the funds. The Amsterdam School District will get about $375,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play