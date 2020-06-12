108th Assembly District Democratic Primary debate held

(NEWS10) — The NAACP hosted the 108th Assembly District Democratic Primary Thursday night.
The forum was Assemblyman John McDonald against Sam Fein. They will be running against each other in the June 23 primary.
The candidates were asked several questions such as reforming systemic racism, including in police departments around the country.
Assemblyman McDonald highlighted his history improving community relations with officers while Fein said he hopes to push for more legislation, including restructuring the police department.
