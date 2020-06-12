108th Assembly District Democratic Primary debate held

Hand sanitizer and stickers are set up at the Lincoln Lodge Polling Station, 1st ward, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in Chicago. Voters across the state are getting the chance to decide competitive primary races for the U.S. House and the Illinois Supreme Court, with concerns about the coronavirus looming large. Election officials have been promoting voting early and casting ballots by mail in an attempt to control crowds and curb the spread. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. ( James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(NEWS10) — The NAACP hosted the 108th Assembly District Democratic Primary Thursday night.

The forum was Assemblyman John McDonald against Sam Fein. They will be running against each other in the June 23 primary.

The candidates were asked several questions such as reforming systemic racism, including in police departments around the country.

Assemblyman McDonald highlighted his history improving community relations with officers while Fein said he hopes to push for more legislation, including restructuring the police department.

